Dress for Success Oregon goes virtual to empower and celebrate women

It may, at times, feel like the world has been put on pause during this pandemic, but the need for assistance from non-profits is still very much there. Molly Riehl speaks with Dress for Success Oregon CEO Shari Dunn about how they’re shifting gears to empower and celebrate working women.
To learn more about the Dreams of Success gala: https://oregon.dressforsuccess.org/get-involved/events/2020-celebrate-success/
