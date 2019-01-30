Are you the proud owner of one cool cat? A local woman wants to help you dress your furry friend to the nine – lives. MORE’s Molly Riehl met up with Shana Freimark, founder and designer of Sweet Pickles Designs, to learn more about her popular bowties.
To learn more about Sweet Pickles Designs: http://www.sweetpicklesdesigns.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.