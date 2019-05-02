When it comes to Portland bars, the Driftwood Room is a classic. The swanky, dimly lit spot inside Hotel deLuxe has been charming locals and tourists alike for 65 years. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by the charming hideaway to see what’s kept people coming back for more than six decades.
Driftwood Room celebrates 65 swanky years in Portland
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.