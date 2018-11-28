McMinnville may be known for its wine, but the community Is made up of incredible artists, too. Eagles Nest Artisans Studio is located right in the heart of McMinnville, and it features some stunning creations made by local artists. MORE’s Molly Riehl gets a look at the artwork.
To find Eagles Nest: https://www.facebook.com/Eagles-Nest-Artisans-Studio-3-1457907537807320/
