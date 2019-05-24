From May through December, one local chef will host 33 dinners in vineyards, barns and barrel rooms throughout the greater Willamette Valley region. Each one pairs winemakers with farmers, celebrating the community spirit of Oregon. Molly stopped by King’s Raven Winery in Oregon City to hear about the dinner being held there June 15.
To learn more about the dinners: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/field-amp-vine-events-12898157486
To learn more about King’s Raven Winery: http://www.kingsravenwine.com/cms/index.php
To learn more about TMK Creamery: https://tmkcreamery.com/
