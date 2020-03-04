When one Portland woman couldn’t find a sustainable dog chew for her beloved best friend, she took matters into her own hands and created one herself. Now, two years later House Dogge is getting national attention for its chic designs and sustainable fabrics. Stephanie Domurat interviews the maker behind House Dogge to learn more about her inspiration and how she creates the fashion-forward designs for each house dog. For more information, visit https://www.housedogge.com/
Eco-Friendly Fashion and Toys for your House Dogge
