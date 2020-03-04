Learn the inspiration behind sustainable brand, House Dogge

When one Portland woman couldn’t find a sustainable dog chew for her beloved best friend, she took matters into her own hands and created one herself. Now, two years later House Dogge is getting national attention for its chic designs and sustainable fabrics. Stephanie Domurat interviews the maker behind House Dogge to learn more about her inspiration and how she creates the fashion-forward designs for each house dog. For more information, visit https://www.housedogge.com/

Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.