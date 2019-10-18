It isn't Fall until some of the largest land animals squash some of the biggest local squash. Stephanie takes you to the Oregon Zoo for their biggest event of the year, the squishing of the squash. Stephanie gives you an up-close look at Rose-Tu, the Asian Elephant. The event also kicks off the Halloween season at the zoo. We talk to an animal keeper and learn about all of the Howl-o-ween events for your family. For more information about the Oregon Zoo's Halloween events, click here:https://www.oregonzoo.org/
Elephants Squish the Squash at the Oregon Zoo
