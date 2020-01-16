If it seems too good to be true, it might be a mistake – and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. MORE’s Travel Expert Scott Keyes of Scott’s Cheap Flights joins Molly Riehl live to talk about how you can cash in on an airline’s mistake fares.
To learn more about Scott’s Cheap Flights: https://scottscheapflights.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.