Erath teams up with Toro Bravo to celebrate Oregon Wine Month

May is Oregon Wine Month, and you still have plenty of time and opportunities to celebrate from the safety and comfort of your home. Erath Winery’s head winemaker Gary Horner tells Molly Riehl how the winery is teaming up with Portland hotspot Toro Bravo to help you celebrate.
To learn more about Erath wines: https://www.erath.com/era/wine-shop/all-wine/5637152092.c
To learn more about Toro Bravo takeout: https://torobravo.square.site/
Erath and Toro Bravo wine pairings (provided by Erath):
Erath 2017 Oregon Pinot Gris: Before reaching for another bottle of Pinot Grigio, try serving a better version of the same grape from Oregon. Pinot Gris is a descendant of pinot noir and is a lively, approachable white wine that is food-friendly and indicative of the cooler growing conditions in Oregon.
Pairs well with: Toro Bravo’s Octopus à la Plancha
Erath 2018 Oregon Rosé of Pinot Noir: Crafted by Oregon’s No. 1 Pinot Noir producer, this is a unique dry rosé reflecting the winery’s time-honored commitment to produce finely balanced, approachable wines. This is one of the best vintages in recent history.
Pairs well with: Toro Bravo’s Radicchio Salad
Erath 2017 Oregon Pinot Noir: The “Oregon” Pinot Noir is the cornerstone of the Erath wine portfolio. A blend of different vineyard sites in Oregon, this wine is a fruit forward, ready-to-drink style of Pinot Noir designed to highlight the variety’s best characteristics.
Pairs well with: Toro Bravo’s Coppa Steak
