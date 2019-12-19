Looking for something fun to do with your loved ones over the holiday season? Instead of heading to the movies, how about joining together to save Christmas! We visit Paradigm Q Escape Rooms and Games in Vancouver to show you their limited time holiday escape room. You’ll have to race against the clock to find Santa’s key to his sleigh to deliver all the toys for Christmas. To learn more, visit: https://www.paradigmq.com/
Escape the Room at Paradigm Q in Vancouver
