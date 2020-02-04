Stephanie visits new event space, Greatroom with a look at tips and trends for event planning.

Whether you’re planning a corporate event or a wedding in 2020, you’ll now have a new option for throwing your next party in Beaverton. Stephanie Domurat stopped by Greatroom to show you the new event space catering to businesses or residents in the area. She also gets tips and trends for throwing your next event. For more information, visithttps://www.hellogreatroom.com/

