Lady Gaga is not only beloved as a singer and actress, but also as a fashion icon. Learn more about the craftmanship behind her heel-less shoes at the Portland Japanese Garden. In this week’s New in Town, Stephanie visits the popular destination to learn about the latest exhibit, Refashioning Beauty. The exhibit is on display until December 1st and features the art of Noritaka Tatehana, in his first North American tour. He rose to fame when Lady Gaga and other fashion icons wore shoes from his heel-less shoe collection.
Exhibit Celebrates Artist Behind Lady Gaga’s Heel-less Shoes
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.