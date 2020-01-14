This Winter you may be looking for some fun ways to spend your time indoors. Stephanie Domurat visits just the spot at Oregon Historical Society in this New in Town. OHS’s newest exhibit, Experience Oregon, showcases Oregon’s history and takes visitors through a journey back in time to learn how it became the home we know today. For more information, visithttps://ohs.org/
Experience Oregon at Oregon’s Historical Society
