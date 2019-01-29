It’s been 20 years since the movie, “Fight Club” was released, and two decades later, we’re still breaking the first rule. Tomorrow, the man who created the world of Tyler Durden is out with a sequel to the “Fight Club” sequel. MORE’s Molly Riehl spoke with famed author Chuck Palahniuk about “Fight Club 3.”
Fans of the local, award-winning writer can celebrate the release with him at Things From Another World on NE Broadway. Palahniuk will be signing books starting at noon.
For more information on the book signing: https://www.facebook.com/events/419269075281132/
