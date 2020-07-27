Famed author, Daniel Kraus talks with MORE about his new book “The Living Dead” and his virtual event at Powell’s Books Famed author, Daniel Kraus talks with MORE about his new book “The Living Dead” and his virtual event at Powell’s Books Posted 28 min ago Posted 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Famed author, Daniel Kraus talks with MORE about his new book “The Living Dead” and his virtual event at Powell’s Books Link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/4815949257156/WN_rQFqg1LiTZenkd6iWFvq8Q Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags The Living Dead Daniel Kraus Talk Author Publishing Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesGov. Brown announces new COVID-19 guidelines, masks required for children ages 5 and olderSecond round of $1,200 stimulus checks will come in August, Treasury Secretary saysJudge denies Oregon's request to stop arrests of protesters in Portland by federal agentsOHA reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, highest count since pandemic began in OregonMom says 6-year-old had surgery, still in critical condition after jet ski accident near Sweet Home7-year-old boy found unconscious in street with serious head injury after random attack, police sayEmergency crews respond to jet ski incident near Sweet Home, multiple children injuredHave you seen her? Missing teen girl last seen near Beaverton may be endangeredBrothers lose both parents to COVID-19 within 2 weeks of each otherOregon sees 7 new COVID-19 deaths as case count climbs to 15,139 Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.