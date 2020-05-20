Feel Good news: Chef Gabe Pascuzzi opens grain bowl cafe

A local culinary superstar is opening up a new spot, giving us something to celebrate and enjoy! Chef Gabe Pascuzzi, who also owns Mama Bird and Stacked Sandwich Shop, launches his newest concept today. Feel Good offers delicious, satisfying grain bowls that you can “feel good” about eating.
Chef Gabe tells Molly Riehl he was about to sign a lease on a new spot right as the pandemic hit. For now, he’ll be operating Feel Good out of his Stacked Sandwich location on SE 3rd.
Feel Good is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11am to 4pm for pickup or delivery.
For more information: https://www.feelgoodpdx.com/menu
To learn more about Mama Bird: https://www.mamabirdpdx.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.