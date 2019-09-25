What does it take to become an Instafamous feline? Purr-fectly posed pictures, perhaps? Whatever it is, one local cat named Wolfie has it. Molly Riehl met up with his owner, professional cat photographer Josh Fenn, to learn more about the social media star.
To follow Wolfie on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wolfie_the_britishshorthair/
To learn more about Candid Kitten: https://www.candidkitten.com/
To follow Candid Kitten on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/candidkitten/
