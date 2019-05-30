Sunday, June 2, is National Cancer Survivor’s Day, and a local non-profit is honoring all women and their families who have been affected by cancer with an event at Hillsboro Stadium. Molly Riehl sits down with cancer survivor and Fighting Pretty Founder Kara Skaflestad to learn more about Field Day.
To learn more about Fighting Pretty’s Field Day: https://www.fightingpretty.org/field-day
