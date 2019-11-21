When you shop for gifts this holiday season, why not shop local? The Portland Business Alliance and Prosper Portland are making it very easy on you to do so. Each year, they put together a pop-up shop, featuring some of the city’s most talented makers. Molly Riehl pops by Alshiref & Friends to learn more.
To learn more about the Alshiref & Friends Pop-up: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alshiref-friends-pdx-pop-up-store-tickets-80204914057#
To learn more about Alshiref Design & Print: https://alshirefdesign.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.