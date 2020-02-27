They serve as wonderful decorations and can even contribute to better air quality in your home. But when it comes to keeping your house plants alive and happy, do you feel hopeless? One Portland woman says, the key to having healthy houseplants lies in picking the right plant for your personality. Stephanie Domurat interviews Karina Aldredge of Sacred Elements, to learn more about picking the right plant for you. She also shows us how to create a sacred space in your home with plants. For more information about Sacred Elements, visit https://www.sacredelementspdx.com/
Find your plant personality to keep your house plants happy
