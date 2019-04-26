Portland-based cast iron company Finex was founded in 2012 an dis now one of the most acclaimed and sought-after products of its kind in the country. As Finex continues to gain popularity and adds more products to its line, Molly Riehl stopped by its headquarters and store to see how the culinary treasures are made.
To learn more about Finex: https://finexusa.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.