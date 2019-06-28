When you think about big fan conferences, like Comic Con, you likely think of thousands of people dressing up for photo ops with their favorite stars. While those are great, sometimes the artists get lost in the mix. That all changes tomorrow at the first-ever Portland IndieCon.

When you think about big fan conferences, like Comic Con, you likely think of thousands of people dressing up for photo ops with their favorite stars. While those are great, sometimes the artists get lost in the mix. That all changes tomorrow at the first-ever Portland IndieCon, which is celebrating small, independent creators and their fans. MORE’s Molly Riehl sits down with the creator behind Portland IndieCon to learn more.

To learn more about Portland IndieCon: https://portlandindiecon.com/

