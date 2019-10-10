Being busy and bombarded with media and noise can make it difficult to relax and recharge, but The Float Shoppe offers a way for people to find stress relief with water. The owner, Sandra Calm is a nurse who says her first experience floating changed her life. Stephanie talks to her about why floating, or sensory deprivation, is gaining popularity and how it helps relieve stress, anxiety, pain and sleep problems. Some studies show it can also increase creativity and concentration. To learn more about The Float Shoppe, go to http://floatshoppe.com
