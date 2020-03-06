If you love seafood, you have reason to celebrate. Portland’s most beloved fishmonger finally has his own restaurant. For years, Lyf Gildersleeve was selling his sustainable seafood at Providore Fine Foods. Now Flying Fish Co. has its own charming spot. Molly Riehl stopped by for a taste.
To learn more about Flying Fish Co.: https://www.flyingfishportland.com/
