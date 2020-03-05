Seattle-based artist Dozfy is gaining social media fame for turning restaurant menus into beautiful works of art. Dozfy stops by the MORE studio to tell Molly Riehl how he’s participating in Portland Dining Month.
Catch Dozfy tonight at Bullard and tomorrow night at Kachka.
To learn more about Portland Dining Month: https://www.travelportland.com/dining-month/?neighborhood=all&cuisine=all
To learn more about Dozfy: https://www.dozfy.net/
To follow Dozfy on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dozfy/?hl=en
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.