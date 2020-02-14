As the Winter weather continues, head indoors and learn all about the history of motorcars at World of Speed. The popular movie Ford V. Ferrari took home honors during the award season, and the museum’s latest exhibit lets you see the popular cars in-person. Stephanie Domurat visits World of Speed to give you a look at the new and upcoming exhibits. For more information, visit https://www.worldofspeed.org/

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.