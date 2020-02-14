As the Winter weather continues, head indoors and learn all about the history of motorcars at World of Speed. The popular movie Ford V. Ferrari took home honors during the award season, and the museum’s latest exhibit lets you see the popular cars in-person. Stephanie Domurat visits World of Speed to give you a look at the new and upcoming exhibits. For more information, visit https://www.worldofspeed.org/
