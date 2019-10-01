It’s a small business built on the belief on that everyone has the ability to make an impact and for Foundation Clothing Boutique that impact comes in the form of fashion. Stephanie met with the two women behind the clothing store to learn more about why they donate all of their proceeds back into the local community. Since they opened their clothing store 2 years ago, Foundation has donated $60,000 to 7 different local non-profits. For a list of those non-profits and to find out more information go to: https://foundationpdx.com/
Foundation Boutique Combines Philanthropy & Fashion
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
