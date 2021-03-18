Local Breast Cancer Survivor, and Founder of the non-profit, 'Fighting Pretty', Kara Skaflestad, has expanded her operations to further help women across the world fight cancer during the pandemic.
Fighting Pretty aims to send women fighting cancer 'Pretty Packages', encased with inspiration mementos such as pink boxing gloves, lipstick, fashion accessories and more.
Skaflestad tells MORE's Spencer Thomas, when Covid-19 hit, she realized many people were fighting cancer alone, as they couldn't bring visitors to surgeries, infusion appointments, and more.
Now, Fighting Pretty has focused in on providing their mini gloves and donated lipstick to hospitals all over the country.
In Oregon specifically, they've sent their 'Strength and Beauty packages' to cancer clinics such as OHSU, Compass Oncology, Providence Cancer Institute, Legacy Health and St. Charles, Oregon Oncology Specialists, Willamette Valley Cancer Institute, Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center, and St. Anthony Hospital.
You can also create your own Fighting Pretty kit to send to a friend or loved one online at fightingpretty.org
