Since 2013 IAFF Local 452 in Vancouver, has been collecting coats for kids through its annual coat drive event, ‘Operation Warm’.
This year, 4 local businesses in Vancouver decided to help, collecting coats at their individual businesses, to later donate to the Vancouver Resource Center ahead of Christmas.
MORE’S Spencer Thomas caught up with Local 452 Firefighter, Kady Bieber, Kerry Furimsky of Furimsky Insurance Agency, and Jerry Jones, Owner of NW Nut, to learn more about their mission this holiday season and how you can help!
For safety reasons, due to the Coivd-19 pandemic, they will only be collecting new coats of all sizes, infants to teens.
If you have new coats you’re willing to donate, you can drop them off at 1 of the 4 drop-off locations:
Kerry Furimsky Farmers Insurance: 1811 Main St #202, Vancouver, WA 98660
NW NUT: 2218 NE 179th St, Ridgefield, WA 98642
Brake Zone: 1505 Columbia St, Vancouver, WA 98660
Garrett Signs: 811 Harney St, Vancouver, WA 98660
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.