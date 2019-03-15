He’s a 10-time platinum recording artist in France, who has performed with the likes of Celine Dion and Michael Buble. Now, French pop tenor Vincent Niclo is ready to serenade Portland. MORE’s Molly Riehl caught up with the superstar to hear about what he’s doing in town with soprano powerhouse Sarah Brightman.
For ticket information on tonight’s show: https://www.portland5.com/keller-auditorium/events/sarah-brightman
