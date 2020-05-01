Frog Pond Farm puts the “zoo” in your next Zoom call

In our current world, it seems the new normal is hopping on at least one Zoom call a day – whether it’s a business meeting or connecting with a group of friends. What if your next Zoom involved a miniature donkey? Molly Riehl speaks with Justin Timm of Frog Pond Farm about how they’re making virtual meetings a little more wild.
To book your Zoom call with the animals at Frog Pond Farm, message Justin on Instagram or Facebook.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frogpondfarmoregon/
