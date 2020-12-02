Sport Oregon is launching an inaugural annual fundraising event, featuring the Hopscotch Foundation as the co-beneficiary.
The two local organizations are coming together to help combat food insecurity and further break down the barrier to physical activity in underserved youth communities within Portland's youth.
MORE’S Spencer Thomas caught up with CEO of Sport Oregon, Jim Etzel, and Founder of the Hopscotch Foundation, Dave Gunderson, to learn more about what is in store for the live virtual programming event that kicks off Thursday, December 3rd, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. PST on KPTV FOX 12+
The event will feature interviews from NFL stars, Officials from Portland Public Schools, the CEO of the American Diabetes Association, and many more, who will speak about the importance of the two organizations.
The event has a silent auction that is open to the public right now and will remain open until after the event. It offers fun prizes such as a personal cooking lesson with Chef Gabriel Rucker, and a wine country getaway provided by Stoller Family Estates.
For more information on the event and silent auction click here.
