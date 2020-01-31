It’s a recipe so good, Molly named it after herself!
GuacaMolly (feeds about 10)
Ingredients:
5 avocados peeled and scooped (save the pit of one to keep the guac from browning)
½ C sour cream (can substitute plain Greek yogurt for a healthier option)
½ C salsa
1 C Cotija cheese crumbled
1 can “Green Giant Steam Crisp White Shoepeg Corn”
Salt and garlic powder to taste
Instructions:
Smash together avocados, sour cream, salsa, Cotija cheese, salt and garlic powder
Add corn and mix
Scoop into serving bowl and add avocado pit in the middle
Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.