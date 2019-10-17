He is the grandson of one of the most notable generals of all time, and he’s in the Rose City this weekend. Benjamin Patton, grandson of General George S. Patton has continued his family’s ties to military service through film. Through a three-day workshop he works with local veterans to create short films that tell their story. Stephanie sat down with him to learn more about his work and why he says creativity is crucial to healing and understanding. All short films will be screened at Portland’ Film Festival, Sunday October 20th.
General Patton’s Grandson Works with Portland Veterans
