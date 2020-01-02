As we kick off a new year, many of us are celebrating Dry January. Just because you’re sticking to zero-proof beverages doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy something delicious. The award-winning local entrepreneur behind The Bitter Housewife joins Molly Riehl in studio with great ideas for non-alcoholic drinks.
To learn more about The Bitter Housewife: https://thebitterhousewife.com/
