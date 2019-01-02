Do you have fitness goals for the new year? The ladies at Diva Den Studio want to help you achieve them. The boutique fitness and dance studio in Tigard was created for women by women. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by the studio to find out what makes it such a special place for every woman who walks through the doors.
To learn more about Diva Den Studio: http://www.divadenstudio.com/
To learn about this year’s Diva Deal: https://www.instagram.com/p/BsGb1Vuhk0P/
