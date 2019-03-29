Fifteen years ago, Portland’s own Abby Egland was inspired to share her prom dress with someone else. Fifteen years later, her organization Abby’s Closet is giving away tens of thousands of dresses to high school students for free. MORE’s Molly Riehl caught up with Abby ahead of this year’s Prom Dress Giveaway.
Abby’s Closet Prom Dress Giveaway takes place April 6-7 at the Oregon Convention Center.
For more information: https://abbyscloset.org/
