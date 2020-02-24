When Leslie Barber lost her husband suddenly to cancer, it felt so overwhelming she felt alone in her grief. Years later, she’s now using her love for husband and her own experience to help others dealing with loss. Stephanie Domurat interviews Leslie about her new company Grief Warrior to learn how she’s trying to inspire hope and healing. For more information, visit https://www.agriefwarrior.com/
Gift Boxes that help with the grieving process
