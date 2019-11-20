We’re continuing our local gift guide, featuring some of our favorite local shops. Stephanie Domurat takes you to Will Leather Goods in Northwest Portland to show you some great gift ideas that will stand the test of time. The store gives a percentage of every sale to their Give Will initiative, donating backpacks to underserved kids in the Portland area. For more information, visit: https://www.willleathergoods.com/
Gift Ideas For the Adventurer in Your Life
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.