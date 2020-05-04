Girls on the Run takes its 5K virtual

Most of us have had to make major adjustments in the face of the current health crisis. With large, social gatherings canceled, Girls on the Run Portland Metro is taking its annual 5K virtual. Molly Riehl learns more about the non-profit and what makes this event so important.
To participate in the virtual 5K on May 17: https://www.girlsontherunpdx.org/5K-Detail#show-event-details
