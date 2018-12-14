Food lovers of Portland, the day is finally here. The global phenomenon Din Tai Fung opens today at Washington Square Molly. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by the dumpling spot to learn what makes Din Tai Fung such a sensation.
Din Tai Fung is known for its hours-long lines, but to celebrate its grand opening in Portland, the restaurant is taking reservations through January.
For more information: http://dintaifungusa.com/locations_us/
