Four-time Cupcake Wars champion Kyra Bussanich of Kyra's Bake Shop in Lake Oswego showed MORE her recipe for Gluten-Free Browned Butter Cranberry Cheer Bars. She says they are the perfect go-to gluten-free dessert for the holidays.
Browned Butter Cranberry Cheer Bars (gluten-free)
A SUPER EASY festive and delicious cranberry-rosemary cookie bar sure to bring cheer to everyone.
This cranberry compote is the recipe I serve on my Thanksgiving and Christmas tables.
If you’d like to do this, just double the recipe and use half to make these aromatic bars.
The compote will keep in the fridge for 2 weeks, and the bars keep very well in an airtight container in the fridge or freezer for up to a month. If they last that long. Frankly, these are so delicious, no one will know that they are gluten-free unless you share your secret!
yields 24 portions
For the Cookie Bar Base:
1 cup (8 ounces) salted butter, browned and cooled completely
1 tablespoon fresh rosemary
1 cup sugar
1 cup millet flour
1 cup sweet white rice flour
1 cup tapioca flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
For the Cranberry Ginger Compote:
12 ounces fresh or frozen cranberries
3/4 cup sugar
1 cup orange juice
2 tablespoons chopped candied ginger
1/3 cup dried cranberries
To make the Cookie Bar Base:
Brown the butter over medium heat and let cool to room temperature (butter will solidify, but will be brown and smell nutty. Don't skip this step: it provides a lovely deep flavor! You can do this a few days in advance.)
Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray a 13x9 inch casserole pan (or a quarter sheet pan) with gluten-free pan spray and line with parchment baking paper. Set aside.
In a food processor, blend together the fresh rosemary and the sugar to finely chop the rosemary and release the oil into the sugar. If you don't have a food processor, you can substitute a teaspoon of dried rosemary for the tablespoon of fresh, and crush it to dust with a rolling pin or a mortar and pestle.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the cooled browned butter on high speed until light and creamy and then add the rosemary sugar. Beat until fluffy and creamy and several shades lighter.
In a small bowl, mix together the millet flour, sweet white rice flour, tapioca flour and salt and then add the flour mixture into the butter-sugar mix. Mix on medium-low speed until mostly combined and then stop the mixer and scrape down the sides of the bowl. Press two-thirds of the cookie base into the baking pan, making sure to go all the way to the edges of the pan, reserving the remaining third of the dough.
Bake until lightly golden brown and set to the touch, about 40-50 minutes.
Meanwhile, make the Cranberry Ginger Compote:
In a deep skillet, heat together the cranberries with the sugar, orange juice, chopped candied ginger, and dried cranberries over high heat until the liquid boils, the sugar dissolves, and the cranberries burst open.
Drop heat to medium-low and continue to stir occasionally until the mixture thickens up. The dried cranberries should absorb all that liquid and the mixture should be fairly thick.
Spread cranberry compote over the baked cookie bar base and dot the top with the remaining third of the cookie dough, crumbled evenly over the pan.
Bake until the cookie top is lightly golden and set, about 30 minutes.
Let cool completely before cutting. These are easier to slice when slightly cold.
Serve alone or with a scoop of your favorite vanilla ice cream. I like to make whipped cream with a few tablesspoons of orange juice concentrate to amp up that citrus flavor.
