Have you ever wondered “What’s behind that door?” during a museum tour? Stephanie Domurat answers that question for you at the Pittock Mansion. She speaks with the museum’s curator about what life was like in the early 1900’s and gives you a look at what’s not normally included in their public tours.
Go Behind the Scenes at the Pittock Mansion
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.