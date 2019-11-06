If you love eating out in Portland, you know the name Gabriel Rucker. The James Beard-winning chef has been a Rose City rock star for more than a decade.
Now, the chef behind Le Pigeon and Canard is serving his community in another way. He started a running club. Molly Riehl spent the morning with the Bird Dog Run Club to learn more.
The Bird Dog Run Club is for everyone and meets Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. outside Canard.
To follow the group on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/birddogrunclub/?hl=en
