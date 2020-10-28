Grand Central Bakery is teaming up with Lift Up Portland to fight hunger in our community through their new ‘Community Loaf Program’. By donating a Grand Central Bakery Community loaf, you can send a loaf of their fresh, Goldendale Wheat sandwich bread straight into the hands of local food shelves in need.
It’s simple; customers can go straight to one of the Grand Central Bakery locations and purchase a loaf with their order, or you can purchase a loaf online.
MORE’s Spencer Thomas caught up with the Café Manager at the Multnomah Café location, Andrew Young, who says they’re doubling the community effort, aiming to get bread to people in need and support local farmers who source the nutritious ingredients within the product.
To learn more, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.