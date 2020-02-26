If you live in the city and want to experience a little farm life, we’ve got just the thing for you. Fraga Farmstead Creamery is holding its “Cocoa with the Kids” event the first two Sundays in March. Visitors can learn about the organic goat dairy farm that’s also animal welfare approved while meeting their baby goats. Stephanie Domurat stopped by the Farm to learn more. For more information about their “Cocoa with the Kids” or their goat cheese, visit https://fragafarm.com/
Great goat cheese comes from happy goats at Fraga Farmstead Creamery
