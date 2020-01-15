Something fun is brewing in Ridgefield this weekend, as Ilani kicks off its star-studded Brewfest on Friday. The three-day event has something for everyone, from a beer and food pairing dinner to grand tasting events with Food Network Stars. Molly Riehl stops by to learn more about the Beer, Bacon and Bourbon Tasting at Rose & Thorn on Friday.
To learn more about Ilani’s Brewfest: www.ilanibrewfest.com
