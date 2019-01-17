A picture may say a thousand words, but with a good greeting card, there are no limits to what you can express. Have you ever thought about the people behind the greetings? MORE’s Molly Riehl caught up with the creative minds behind one of Portland’s most popular card companies, Egg Press.
To learn more about Egg Press: https://www.eggpress.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.