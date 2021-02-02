Stephanie Domurat chats with Chef Gregory Gourdet about his Haitian-inspired menu at Kann Winter Village and his new cookbook, available for pre-order now. His cookbook is available here: https://www.powells.com/book/-9780062984517 . For more information about Kann Winter Village, visit https://kannwintervillage.com/
