The non-profit, Growing Gardens, rolled out its ‘Chef in Your Garden’ dinner series featuring 12 dinners that span across the entire season.
MORE’s Spencer Thomas caught up with Executive Director, Jason Skipton, and Chef-owner of Bit House Collective, Dante Fernandez, to learn about the 12 unique dinners that can be delivered right to your doorstep.
From Vietnamese and Japanese, to Haitian and Soul food, Growing Gardens is incorporating local chefs, Farmers, and Small businesses to further its mission in curating a healthier tomorrow for folks in our community.
If you’re interested in taking part in this culinary experience, click here!
